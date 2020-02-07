Hanifin has no points in his last five games.

The 23-year-old has recorded seven shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in that span. Hanifin has 14 points, 106 shots, 81 blocks and 73 hits through 55 contests. He could be in line for a boost in power-play time while Mark Giordano (hamstring) is out -- hopefully, Hanifin will see a corresponding uptick in offense.