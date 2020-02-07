Flames' Noah Hanifin: Beginning to skid
Hanifin has no points in his last five games.
The 23-year-old has recorded seven shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in that span. Hanifin has 14 points, 106 shots, 81 blocks and 73 hits through 55 contests. He could be in line for a boost in power-play time while Mark Giordano (hamstring) is out -- hopefully, Hanifin will see a corresponding uptick in offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.