Hanifin picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

After a slow start offensively in his new home, Hanifin has picked up the scoring pace. Overall, he has 23 points in 43 games, but he has seven assists in six games since Christmas. And nine points (all assists) in his last 10. Hanifin is thriving in Calgary and both eating up big, important minutes and putting up points. This is the guy we thought he could become back in his draft year. Use him well.