Hanifin logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hanifin has a pair of assists and a plus-8 rating over his last three contests. He set up Dillon Dube's game-tying tally in the third period Thursday. Through 33 appearances, Hanifin is up to three goals, 12 assists, 80 shots, 62 blocked shots, 43 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating. He doesn't boast the offense of his defense partner Rasmus Andersson, but Hanifin's all-around game is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.