Hanifin provided a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Hanifin set up Jonathan Huberdeau for the game-tying goal with 3:13 left in the third period. The helper ended a three-game drought for Hanifin, who previously posted a six-game point streak over the middle of the month. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 35 points, 158 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 75 contests overall.
