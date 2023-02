Hanifin notched two assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Hanifin helped out on third-period tallies by Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane as the Flames erased a two-goal deficit. Since the start of February, Hanifin has five helpers, 12 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across seven games. He's up to 26 points, 126 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 58 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 56 contests overall.