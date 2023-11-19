Hanifin posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Hanifin opened the season with four helpers over three games, but he hadn't registered an assist in his last 13 contests. That changed with his primary apple of Yegor Sharangovich's third-period equalizer. Hanifin is up to eight points, 28 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 17 outings. His penalty Saturday was his first of the campaign, which is solid discipline for a minutes-eating defenseman.