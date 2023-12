Hanifin posted a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Hanifin set up Mikael Backlund's go-ahead goal early in the third period. With five assists over his last six games, Hanifin is providing steady offense in a top-four role. He's back on the second pairing following Chris Tanev's return from injury Monday. Hanifin has 17 points, 58 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 32 appearances.