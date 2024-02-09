Hanifin recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

This was Hanifin's first multi-point effort in nearly a month. He's produced 11 points over 15 contests since the start of January. Whether he stays with the Flames or gets traded before the March 8 deadline, Hanifin is doing plenty to pump up his value both in fantasy and around the NHL. The defenseman is at 28 points, 98 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 51 outings this season.