Hanifin notched a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hanifin had the secondary helper on an Adam Ruzicka goal in the first period. Over the last eight games, Hanifin has five assists, including two on the power play. The defenseman is up to eight points, 54 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating in 20 contests while seeing time on the first pairing and second power-play unit.