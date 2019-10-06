Flames' Noah Hanifin: Early-season block party
Hanifin blocked five shots and dished out a pair of hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Hanifin also skated a team-high 24:06 in Saturday's contest. Despite not getting on the scoresheet yet this year, the 22-year-old American has a half-dozen hits and blocked shots through two games. The fifth-overall pick from 2015 posted 33 points (5 goals, 28 helpers) in 80 appearances last season.
