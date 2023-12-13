Hanifin logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Hanifin's third straight game with a helper, a surge that got him to 200 assists in his career. He achieved that milestone in his 627th game -- all impressive totals for a player who's still juts 26 years old. Hanifin is up to 15 points, 51 shots, 40 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 29 contests this season. With Chris Tanev (upper body) sidelined Tuesday, Hanifin was reunited with Rasmus Andersson on the top defensive pairing.