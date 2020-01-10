Flames' Noah Hanifin: Earns power-play assist
Hanifin produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Hanifin's shot attempt on the power play in the first period deflected off of Derek Ryan's stick and went in for the opening goal. The 22-year-old defenseman has struggled with consistency on offense this season -- he now has 12 points and a minus-15 rating through 46 games. Hanifin has added 62 hits, 65 blocked shots and 91 shots on goal, but it's looking highly likely he comes in under 30 points for the first time since 2016-17.
