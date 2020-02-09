Hanifin picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Hanifin had the lone helper on Tobias Rieder's empty-net goal in the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Hanifin, who now has 15 points in 56 contests. He's added 108 shots, 82 blocked shots and 74 hits this season, but the inconsistent offense has rendered him a non-factor in standard fantasy formats.