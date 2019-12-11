Flames' Noah Hanifin: Ends drought with power-play assist
Hanifin notched a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Hanifin went 13 games without a point -- his previous venture onto the scoresheet was a three-point game versus the Devils on Nov. 7. The 22-year-old has only eight points in 33 outings this year, although three of them have come on the power play. Hanifin's stat line includes 51 hits, 66 shots on goal, 49 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating. He's reached 30 points in two of his four NHL seasons, but he'll need to pick up the pace to get there this year.
