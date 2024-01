Hanifin scored a goal on six shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Hanifin went five games without a point, and he hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 30. The defenseman can often find non-scoring ways to contribute -- he's logged multiple blocked shots in four of his last six outings. Overall, the 26-year-old has 18 points, 68 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 38 appearances, putting him in position to push for a 40-point campaign.