Hanifin (undisclosed) was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what Hanifin hurt, but he took hard contact on the shoulder and his knee appeared to be impacted in a collision with Corey Perry. The injury occurred during Hanifin's second shift, and he did not return during the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman plays an all-around role for the Flames and entered Saturday averaging 20:25 of ice time per game, so his absence is a big one on the ice. He's produced 15 points in 47 outings this year.