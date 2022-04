Hanifin recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Hanifin found the net early in the third period, throwing a puck through traffic past Juuse Saros. He'd add an assist later in the period on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying tally with just a second left in the game. With his two-point performance on Tuesday Hanifin extends his point streak to six games. The 25-year-old defenseman now has 16 points -- four goals and 12 assists -- in 13 games since the start of April.