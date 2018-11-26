Flames' Noah Hanifin: Finally scores in convincing win
Hanifin scored a pair of goals in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Hanifin finally got the monkey off his back, scoring his first goal of the season during a Flames' penalty kill late in the opening period. The 21-year-old American also added a power-play marker at the 8:34 mark of the second period to cap off what was a fruitful day for the young blueliner. Hanifin now has two goals and eleven points in 24 games this season. He's been hot of late with six points in his last five games.
