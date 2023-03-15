Hanifin provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Hanifin has a goal and an assist over his last two games, following a stretch where had no points and a minus-6 rating over seven contests. The American blueliner is up to 30 points, 143 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 outings this season.