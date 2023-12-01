Hanifin scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Hanifin had been held off the scoresheet over the last three games, though he managed a plus-6 rating during the short slump. He put the Flames ahead 2-1 with a first-period tally. Hanifin has five goals, 11 points, 42 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 23 contests this season. He remains firmly in a top-four role, and that's likely to continue for as long as he remains with Calgary.