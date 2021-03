Hanifin scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hanifin has struggled offensively throughout the year, as this was his first goal and fourth point in 25 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner has added 41 shots on goal, 18 hits and 22 blocked shots while logging heavy defensive minutes on the Flames' shutdown pairing with Chris Tanev.