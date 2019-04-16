Flames' Noah Hanifin: First postseason helper
Hanifin posted an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
This playoff run is the first Hanifin has been a part of, and he's contributed seven hits, seven blocked shots and five shots on goal in three games. He continues to skate on the second pairing with Travis Hamonic, a partnership that has typically been immune from any roster shuffling coach Bill Peters has implemented.
