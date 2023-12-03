Hanifin managed a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Hanifin was out there on a late power play and set up Elias Lindholm's second goal of the game. The helper was Hanifin's first power-play contribution since Nov. 4. He replaced Rasmus Andersson -- who also had an assist on the play -- on the top power-play unit this week, but things likely remain in flux with the Flames struggling to produce consistent offense. Hanifin has 12 points (four on the power play), 43 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances.