Hanifin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Hanifin has helpers in consecutive games and five assists in his last seven. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 122 shots, 85 blocked shots and 77 hits through 62 games this year. He's serving in a top-pairing role with the Flames missing Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) -- that should give Hanifin a little added value until the defense corps returns to full health.