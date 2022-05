Hanifin logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Hanifin had the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's third-period tally. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Hanifin, who had struggled a bit prior to Monday. The 25-year-old defenseman has added 13 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating through four playoff contests.