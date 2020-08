Hanifin picked up an assist and dished out three hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Hanifin found Tobias Rieder in the Flames' defensive zone, and Rieder skated up the ice to set up Rasmus Andersson for the tally. Through 10 playoff games, Hanifin produced four helpers, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 23-year-old figures to be a key piece of the Flames' defense for years to come.