Hanifin recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin picked up the primary helper on Sean Monahan's second-period goal. It's been a quiet start for Hanifin -- the assist was his first point of the year. The blueliner has added a plus-3 rating, seven shots on goal and four PIM in four contests, but he's not made the same kind of physical impact as he usually does. Hanifin had 82 hits, 89 blocked shots and 22 points in 70 contests last season.