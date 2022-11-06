Hanifin notched an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Hanifin had yet to record a point prior to Saturday, but he ended the drought by setting up Elias Lindholm's second-period tally. After he posted a career-high 48 points in 81 contests last season, Hanifin's slow start to 2022-23 has been a large disappointment. The American blueliner has added 26 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating, though he remains firmly in a top-four role for his defensive skill.