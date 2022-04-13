Hanifin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Hanifin set up a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the first period. In the third, it was Hanifin's long-range tally that went off the post and in that counted as the game-winner. The 25-year-old defenseman has turned up the heat in April with two goals and seven assists in six contests. For the season, he's achieved his first 40-point campaign -- the American has eight tallies, 33 helpers, 162 shots on net and a plus-26 rating in 72 outings.