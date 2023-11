Hanifin scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hanifin's two goals this season have come over the last two games. His tally Tuesday tied the contest at 2-2, erasing the Predators' initial 2-0 lead. Hanifin has been on a pairing with Chris Tanev recently rather than Rasmus Andersson, and it appears to be paying off for all involved. Hanifin is at six points, 21 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-6 rating through 12 appearances.