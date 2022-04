Hanifin (lower body) is expected to play Thurday against visiting Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanifin blocked a shot in overtime Tuesday against Nashville and looked to be in pain, but an update on his status had yet to be provided. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old appears set to suit up Thursday, so fantasy managers -- who have no doubt enjoyed Hanifin's 44 points, 177 shots on goal and plus-27 rating this season -- can breathe a sigh of relief.