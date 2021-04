Hanifin posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hanifin set up an Andrew Mangiapane equalizer in the final minute of the first period. The 24-year-old Hanifin has 15 points, 89 shots, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 46 contests. He's a reliable defenseman with a slight scoring touch, which makes him a trusted part of the Flames' top four on the blue line.