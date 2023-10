Hanifin produced two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Hanifin has been hot to start the year, logging four helpers over three games. Two of his assists have come on the power play, where he's found success on the second unit. The 26-year-old blueliner has added six shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while working alongside Rasmus Andersson on the top pairing at even strength.