Hanifin had a goal and an assist in Calgary's 4-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
Hanifin found the back of the net midway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2, but the Flames ultimately fell short Tuesday. He has seven goals and 37 points in 77 outings this season. Hanifin didn't score a goal over his previous six contests, though he did record two assists in that span.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Collects power-play helper Friday•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Ups point streak to five games•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Points in four straight games•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Finds helper in overtime loss•