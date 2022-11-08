Hanifin posted an assist, six shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Both of Hanifin's assists this season have come in the last two games, indicating he might be warming up after a slow start. He set up an Elias Lindholm tally in the first period of Monday's game. Through 10 appearances overall, Hanifin's added 32 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. He's still seeing regular time on the second power-play unit, so it's fair to expect his offense to continue trending upward.