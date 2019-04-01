Hanifin recorded an assist and a blocked shot in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The assist gives Hanifin a career-high 33 points in 79 games, one better than what he managed last season. He's also gone plus-18 and added 116 shots on goal in his first year in Calgary. He's emerged as a 30-point-floor blueliner, which makes him a decent depth option for fantasy owners.