Hanifin (shoulder) missed Sunday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanifin suffered a shoulder injury while dishing out a hit on Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Saturday's win. His absence from Sunday's practice signals that he'll likely miss Monday's series finale against the Habs, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The 24-year-old blueliner has put up 15 points through 47 games this year.