Hanifin signed a six-year, $29.7 million contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Hanifin was originally selected by the Hurricanes with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, but was traded to the Flames in June as part of a package deal that had Dougie Hamilton heading the other way. The 21-year-old blueliner enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (10) and points (32) in 79 appearances. He'll immediately step into a prominent even-strength role with the Flames as a top-four option, and should see time on the man advantage as well. If Hanifin's development continues to progress, he could evolve into a nice fantasy option with double-digit goal and 45-point upside.