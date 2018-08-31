Flames' Noah Hanifin: Inks six-year deal with Calgary
Hanifin signed a six-year, $29.7 million contract with the Flames on Thursday.
Hanifin was originally selected by the Hurricanes with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, but was traded to the Flames in June as part of a package deal that had Dougie Hamilton heading the other way. The 21-year-old blueliner enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (10) and points (32) in 79 appearances. He'll immediately step into a prominent even-strength role with the Flames as a top-four option, and should see time on the man advantage as well. If Hanifin's development continues to progress, he could evolve into a nice fantasy option with double-digit goal and 45-point upside.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Traded to Calgary•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Collects 32 points in third season•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Cleared for practice•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Dealing with concussion, out indefinitely•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...