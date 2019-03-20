Hanifin had two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets, but one of them forced him out of the game temporarily.

Late in the second period, Hanifin took a shot off the back of his helmet and was forced to go to the locker room. He returned at the start of the third period and finished with 17:21 of ice for the game. Hanifin remains at 30 points in 73 games this season.