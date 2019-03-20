Flames' Noah Hanifin: Leaves briefly after blocked shot
Hanifin had two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets, but one of them forced him out of the game temporarily.
Late in the second period, Hanifin took a shot off the back of his helmet and was forced to go to the locker room. He returned at the start of the third period and finished with 17:21 of ice for the game. Hanifin remains at 30 points in 73 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Two points in March•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Production dips in February•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Scores game-winner Sunday•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Big offense since Santa's visit•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Picks up pair of helpers in loss•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Posts minus rating in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...