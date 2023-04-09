Hanifin posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Hanifin just kept the puck in at the line on a third-period power play, and he quickly set up Nazem Kadri for the game-tying goal. The helper was Hanifin's fourth point over the last five games. The American blueliner is up to 38 points (eight on the power play), 169 shots on net, 126 blocked shots, 75 hits and a plus-2 rating through 79 outings overall.