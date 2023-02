Hanifin produced a power-play assist, five blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The five blocks matched a season high for Hanifin, though his overall defensive game wasn't great in this one. He helped out on Jakob Pelletier's first-period tally, which gave Hanifin his fourth assist in the last three games. The defenseman is up to 28 points, 128 shots on net, 95 blocks, 61 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 58 outings overall.