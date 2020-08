Hanifin supplied an assist, three shots and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Hanifin set up defense partner Rasmus Andersson for the goal at 16:01 of the second period. That tally ended up as the game-winner to give the Flames a 1-0 series lead. Hanifin has provided three helpers, 15 shots on goal, and a plus-3 rating in five playoff contests.