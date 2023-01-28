Hanifin scored a goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Eeli Tolvanen cut the Flames' lead to 3-2 midway through the third period, but Hanifin provided a quick response with a laser shot. The 26-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since his two-goal game in Toronto on Dec. 10, and he picked up a rather light seven assists in the 21 outings between goals. The blueliner has 21 points, 114 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-10 rating through 49 appearances in a first-pairing role.