Flames' Noah Hanifin: Nets game-tying goal
Hanifin scored a goal on four shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars on Thursday.
The blueliner's second goal of the season evened the score in the third period, and the Flames completed the comeback in the shootout. Hanifin's pair of goals are his only points this season, but he's up to nine shots in four games. The defender can venture forward comfortably knowing Travis Hamonic can shut things down at the back.
