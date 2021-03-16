Hanifin scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl tied the game for the Oilers at 5:25 of the third period, but Hanifin answered 1:07 later to put the Flames ahead for good. It was the defenseman's third goal in his last five games -- that's all the lamp-lightning he's done this year. The 24-year-old has six points, 50 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 29 contests as part of Calgary's shutdown pairing with Chris Tanev.