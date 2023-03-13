Hanifin scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Hanifin added an insurance goal on a feed from Nazem Kadri in the second period. The tally snapped Hanifin's seven-game point drought, and it was his first goal since Jan. 27 in Seattle. The defenseman had a solid February, but his move to a pairing with Chris Tanev has made both players a shutdown duo on the blue line. Hanifin is at five goals, 29 points, 142 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-7 rating through 66 outings.