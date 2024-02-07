Hanifin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Hanifin scored an insurance marker in the third period for his second goal in four games. He hadn't recorded a power-play point since Dec. 2 prior to his tally Tuesday. The 27-year-old is at nine tallies, 26 points, 94 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 50 appearances. With Elias Lindholm dealt to Vancouver last week, Hanifin is now the top trade target on the Flames' roster, though any potential deal should keep him in a top-four role with a new team.