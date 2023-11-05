Hanifin scored a power-play goal on three shots, levied two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Hanifin tallied with a minute left in the second period, tying the game at 2-2. The goal was his first of the season, and he snapped a seven-game point drought. Hanifin has been called upon to play a larger role than usual, mainly due to Rasmus Andersson's recent suspension. Through 11 outings, Hanifin has five points, a minus-7 rating, 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and eight hits. His 19:11 of ice time Saturday was his lowest total of the season.