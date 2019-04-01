Hanifin (rest) is one of six Flames to sit out Monday's contest versus the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanifin is on a three-game point streak, recording an assist in each of those games, but the streak will have to wait. With the Flames locked into the Western Conference's top seed, they are using the final week of the season to keep their key players fresh. Hanifin has mustered a career-high 33 points in 79 outings this year.