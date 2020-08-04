Hanifin had an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Hanifin also skated an unusually low 15:20 during the contest -- aside from a March 8 early exit due to injury, it was his lowest ice time of the season. The Massachusetts native had 22 points in 70 games, matching his career-low mark in scoring. He'll likely have more defensive responsibility alongside young Swede Rasmus Andersson, as Hanifin's regular defense partner Travis Hamonic opted out of the return to play.